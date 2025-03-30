Eight Try Ireland Secure Record Win Against Italy

Ireland recorded their highest ever score against Italy in Round 2 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations with an emphatic eight try win.

Player of the Match Aoife Dalton set out their stall just a minute into the game and despite some fight back pressure from Italy, Ireland went on to secure a bonus point by half time with two tries from Anna McGann, and one from Amee Leigh Costigan to lead 5-28.

Ireland didn’t let up in the second half as the forwards looked to emulate the backs with Linda Djougang, Dorothy Wall and Brittany Hogan all powering their way over before McGann added her hat-trick try with the clock in the red. Dannah O’Brien kicked seven out of the eight conversions as Ireland showed they had learned from their mistakes in Round 1 and were far more clinical in attack.