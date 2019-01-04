Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England
Match Centre: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v England
5 hours ago
Match Centre: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v England

Join us for pre-match news and live updates as Ireland play England in Round 3 of the Guinness Women's Six…
5 hours ago
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England

Ireland return to Virgin Media Park for the first time since last April's win over Wales, hosting leaders England as…
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England
20 hours ago
There’s So Much Belief In This Group

Stacey Flood has spent ten years on the World Rugby SVNS series, represented Ireland at the Olympics and is carving…
There’s So Much Belief In This Group
20 hours ago
Captain’s Run Done In Cork Sunshine

The sun shone, the young fans cheered and even the youngest supporter was happy as Ireland completed their Captain's Run…
Niamh O’Dowd with Dorothy Wall and Ruth Campbell 11/4/2025
#IrishRugby 2 days ago
Bemand Names Ireland Team To Face England In Cork

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday's Guinness Women's Six Nations…
Anna McGann runs in to score her sides second try 30/3/2025
