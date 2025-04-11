Captain’s Run Done In Cork Sunshine

The sun shone, the young fans cheered and even the youngest supporter was happy as Ireland completed their Captain’s Run at Virgin Media Park ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Round 3 clash with England.

Corkonian Emily Lane was joined at Captain’s Run by her young niece Norah May who will also be joining thousands of fans to cheer on the team tomorrow.

There are limited tickets remaining for the match with sections of the stand sold out for what promises to be an incredible day of family fun off the pitch and incredible rugby on it. Remaining tickets are available from ticketmaster.ie