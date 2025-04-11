There’s So Much Belief In This Group

Stacey Flood has spent ten years on the World Rugby SVNS series, represented Ireland at the Olympics and is carving out an impressive pedigree at fullback on the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

The hugely experienced Flood believes that the squad will continue to get better and beat more and more teams. In 2024 she was part of the Ireland 7s team that beat the all conquering Australia in their own backyard to win their first World Series Title.

“We had never beaten Australia up until that point. I played on the series for 10 years and we had never beaten Australia up until that point.

“Where does that belief come from, or how do you even believe in that goal? Beating hem at home in a final and frustrating the life out of them in things that they usually get easy.”

“Obviously there’s belief there, and in this group there’s so much belief in what we’re doing and we’re getting confidence. We’re not just pulling it out thin air. We’re getting confidence from the training we’re doing and the layers we’re building.

“We are Ireland. We are wearing that green jersey. That is your coat of armour and you’re going out representing your country. There’s no better feeling.”