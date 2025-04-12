Ireland’s First Half Fire Not Enough To Contain England

Ireland produced an incredible first half performance against reigning champions England, scoring the opening try and frustrating the opposition at breakdown frequently.

It wasn’t enough as England retaliated to lead 5-7 at half time. The Red Roses were dominant at scrum time and a yellow card for Niamh O’Dowd allowed the visitors to extend their lead with two more tries. Thereafter they showed just why they are Championship favourites as they exploited every gap.

In the end it finished Ireland 5 England 49