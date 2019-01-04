Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: France v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: France v Ireland
19 mins ago
Preview

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: France v Ireland

Having ended 2023 as WXV3 champions, the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) begin their first Guinness Women's Six Nations Championship…
14 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Nicole Fowley On Her Championship Return

Nicole Fowley will make her first appearance in the Guinness Women's Six Nations since 2019 on Saturday in Le Mans…
Nicole Fowley 22/3/2024
14 hours ago
Live Matches

Women’s Six Nations: France v Ireland

IRFU
16 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Team Captain’s Run In Le Mans

The Ireland squad enjoyed a sunny Captain's Run at Stade Marcel Marvingt in Le Mans today as they finalised their…
The Ireland team huddle 22/3/2024
1 day ago
News

Inside Camp: John McKee On France v Ireland

Ireland Assistant Coach John McKee gives an update on the Ireland team to play France and looks forward to first…
John McKee 28/3/2023
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics