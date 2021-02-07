Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Six Nations Preview: Wales v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Recent Form

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Match Page - Overview - Current Standing

Related news

Guinness Six Nations Live: Wales v Ireland
10 hours ago
Live Matches

Guinness Six Nations Live: Wales v Ireland

10 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations Preview: Wales v Ireland

Could it be a hat-trick of away wins in the opening round of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations? Andy Farrell's…
Guinness Six Nations Preview: Wales v Ireland
#TeamOfUs 11 hours ago
News

‘A Strong Start Is Key For Us’ – Easterby

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby is expecting the team to face a highly-motivated Wales in the opening round of the…
‘A Strong Start Is Key For Us’ – Easterby
24 hours ago
Watch

Ireland Captain’s Run In Cardiff

The Ireland squad completed their Captain's Run at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Andy Farrell's men finalised preparations…
Ireland Captain’s Run In Cardiff
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
News

Head-To-Head: Ireland v Wales

A statistical preview of Sunday's Guinness Six Nations first round match between Ireland and Wales at the Principality Stadium in…
Head-To-Head: Ireland v Wales
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics