O’Mahony To Miss Ireland’s Next Three Games

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony appeared before an independent disciplinary committee – comprised of Mike Hamlin (England), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania) – via video conference today.

O’Mahony received a red card in the 13th minute of Ireland’s 21-16 Guinness Six Nations defeat to Wales, for an infringement of law 9.20 (a) and (b) – dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

O’Mahony admitted the act of dangerous play in a ruck and that the offending merited a red card. He did not seek to challenge the referee’s decision. The committee considered all the relevant evidence, including the player’s oral evidence, together with the clips of the incident.