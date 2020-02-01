Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
3 hours ago
Preview
Guinness Six Nations Preview: Ireland v Scotland
A crunch Celtic derby launches the reign of Andy Farrell and Jonathan Sexton as Ireland's new head coach-and-captain combination, as…
5 hours ago
News
Opta Match Facts Preview: Ireland v Scotland
Opta bring you all the team and player facts you need as the build-up continues to Ireland's Guinness Six Nations…
20 hours ago
News
New Features In Aviva Stadium For Ireland v Scotland
Are you coming to the match on Saturday in Aviva Stadium? If so, the IRFU would like to draw your…
