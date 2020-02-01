Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Six Nations Preview: Ireland v Scotland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Recent Form

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Match Page - Overview - Current Standing

Related news

Guinness Six Nations Preview: Ireland v Scotland
3 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations Preview: Ireland v Scotland

A crunch Celtic derby launches the reign of Andy Farrell and Jonathan Sexton as Ireland's new head coach-and-captain combination, as…
#IREvSCO 4 hours ago
News

Head-To-Head: Ireland v Scotland

A statistical preview of today's opening Guinness Six Nations tussle between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 4.45pm).…
Head-To-Head: Ireland v Scotland
#IREvSCO 5 hours ago
News

Opta Match Facts Preview: Ireland v Scotland

Opta bring you all the team and player facts you need as the build-up continues to Ireland's Guinness Six Nations…
Opta Match Facts Preview: Ireland v Scotland
Cashless 20 hours ago
News

New Features In Aviva Stadium For Ireland v Scotland

Are you coming to the match on Saturday in Aviva Stadium? If so, the IRFU would like to draw your…
New Features In Aviva Stadium For Ireland v Scotland
22 hours ago
Watch

Sexton ‘Honoured And Excited’ To Lead Ireland

It's something every kid dreams of when they play rugby and for Johnny Sexton that dream is now reality. The…
Ireland Rugby Captain's Run, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 31/1/2020 Jonathan Sexton Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics