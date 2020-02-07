Eco Cups And Other New Features At Aviva Stadium

Are you coming to the match on Saturday in Aviva Stadium? If so, the IRFU would like to draw your attention to some new features in the stadium designed to enhance your match day experience.

Get to the stadium early to soak up the atmosphere and don’t forget to pick up a copy of the match day programme.

Eco Friendly Fan Cups

Aviva Stadium in partnership with Diageo have introduced Eco-Friendly Fan Cups at Aviva Stadium.

Aviva Stadium is committed to reducing waste. From 1st February, we will exclusively use reusable Eco- Friendly Fan Cups

When purchasing your first pint you will be charged a €1 deposit. You will receive a refund when you return your used cup to one of a number of bars and collection points, signposted throughout the venue

Contactless Payments At Food & Beverage Kiosks

At Aviva Stadium we want to make sure you can get your food and drinks in a timely manner so you can get back to cheering on the team.

90% of all tills will operate on a card only basis, but rest assured there will be one cash till in operation at all Food & Beverage kiosks on Levels 1, 3 and 5.

In addition all mobile bar units and sellers will operate on a cash only basis.

Aviva Launch Sensory Hub

Aviva, Ireland’s largest insurer, has installed a new sensory hub in Aviva Stadium as part of its long running sponsorship of the home of Irish rugby.

It delivers a total sensory management system, which reduces sensory overload and disruption. The state-of-the-art sensory booth is free for any fan to use during their visit to Aviva stadium.