Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v England
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Recent Form

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Match Page - Overview - Current Standing

Related news

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v England
10 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v England

Round 1 of the 2025 Guinness Men's Six Nations wraps up with a massive encounter at the Aviva Stadium, as…
#TeamOfUs 13 hours ago
News

Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v England

Ireland against England in Dublin. One of the biggest days in the rugby calendar. The Guinness Men's Six Nations is…
A view of the Aviva Stadium as both teams run out 11/2/2024
14 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run: Ireland v England

The sun shone on Aviva Stadium this morning as the Ireland squad took to the field for the final run…
Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Tadhg Beirne arrive out ahead of the Captain’s Run 31/1/2025
16 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: Ireland v England

Join us for all the atch week build up and match day updates as Ireland kick off the Guinness Men's…
Match Centre: Ireland v England
18 hours ago
Watch

I’m Always Excited For The Six Nations – Josh Van Der Flier

The Ireland flanker spoke to the media this week about his appreciation of the Guinness Men's Six Nations Championship, his…
Josh van der Flier 28/1/2025
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics