Second half tries from Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne, and replacement Dan Sheehan saw Ireland kick off the Championship with a bonus point win.

Player-of-the-match Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe had some key involvements, as interim head coach Simon Easterby oversaw his first Six Nations victory.

Having led 10-5 at half-time, England claimed a losing bonus point thanks to closing scores from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman.