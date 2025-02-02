We Saw Some Good Stuff In The Second Half – Gibson Park

Jamison Gibson-Park was acclaimed the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Match as Ireland beat England in the opening round of the Championship.

On the victory against an England team that looked so strong in the first half, the he said: “We’re pretty stoked. It was little bit patchy to begin with, but we saw some nice stuff there by the end.

“I have to hand a lot of credit it to England, lot of credit, they stuck it to us for the most part; they’re a classy side and I’m sure they’ll go well for the rest of the competition.

As well as scoring Ireland’s first try in a significant moment just before an otherwise scoreless first half for Ireland, Gibson-Park was an all-round force for the home side, his pace, defence and kicking game very much to the fore. Add that to his 81 passes and it made him a very valuable fantasy rugby pick for anyone signed up to the Official Irish Rugby Fans league.

Asked about the half-time talk in in the changing room at half time that changed the tone for the second 40 he said “I don’t think there were many adjustments. It was just a little bit of accuracy we lacked in the first half; a few more passes stuck in the second. We saw some good stuff that we’ll sit down and review, and a few things we can work on.

On his own form for Leinster and Ireland he replied, “I think I’m just a bit lucky to [have] a pack that’s going forward,””I’m super lucky to be part of this squad, and I’m really enjoying my footie in this camp, as we all do.

“The coaching team, the staff, it’s an incredible environment to be part of.”