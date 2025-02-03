The Crowd Were Immense – James Lowe

Ireland wing James Lowe paid tribute to the supporters who had Aviva Stadium rocking from first to last as the Guinness Men’s Six Nations kicked off with a thrilling game on Saturday evening at Aviva Stadium.

“The crowd were amazing. The sing-songs at the start, during, and after. It’s stuff like that that we thoroughly remember. We thank every single person for coming out.”

In terms of the overall performance Lowe reflected, “We played OK. Took us a while to get up and running. We were a bit disappointed and a bit deflated at the end there, but sure look, to beat England round one at home to kick us off this year’s Six Nations. Can’t get much better.”

Lowe had a hand in three of Ireland’s tries and made 122 metres of fourteen carries which included five line breaks in a highly rated performance.

“Really solid start (to the Championship). We’re really happy with that, but, you know, come Monday we’ll be straight back to the drawing board seeing what we can do better because there’s definitely another level in us and Scotland being the attacking-minded team that they are over there in Murrayfield. It’s no easy task, but something that we’ve got to take head on.

“And that’s the beauty of the Six Nations, another massive week ahead. Beauty of the Six Nations. Well, I think we’ve got an eight-day turnaround, which is nice, and look, we’re going to get stuck in, we’re going to use all the days that we can to make sure that we’re ready, primed, and like I said, we’re going to go to Scotland and put our best foot forward.”