Highlights: Ireland’s Bonus Point Win Lights Up Aviva Stadium

A rocking Aviva Stadium witnessed an enthralling Round 1 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash as Ireland and England went head to head.

Second half tries from Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne, and replacement Dan Sheehan saw Ireland kick off the Championship with a bonus point win.

Player-of-the-match Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe had some key involvements, as interim head coach Simon Easterby oversaw his first Six Nations victory.

Having led 10-5 at half-time, England claimed a losing bonus point thanks to closing scores from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman.