Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland
Vodafone

Gallagher Cup: Ireland v New Zealand
World Ranking

3

Ireland

2

New Zealand

Related news

Match Centre: Ireland v New Zealand
5 hours ago
All the latest updates from the Ireland squad in Chicago and live match coverage and stats.
6 hours ago
Preview

Gallagher Cup: Ireland v New Zealand

Memories of the historic 2016 win will come flooding back today when Ireland emerge from the tunnel for the Gallagher…
18 hours ago
Watch

How We Start Will Be A Big Part Of It – Dan Sheehan

Ireland Captain Dan Sheehan says that Ireland's start against New Zealand is important to build momentum for the game. "How…
2 days ago
Watch

‘Jack’s Been In Great Form And He Deserves To Start’ – Andy Farrell On The Ireland Team

Andy Farrell says that Jack Crowley deserves to start for Ireland based on his good form and what he has…
Jack Crowley 28/10/2025
#TeamOfUs 2 days ago
News

Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face New Zealand In Chicago

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named the Ireland Men's Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday's Gallagher Cup clash…
The Ireland team huddle 15/3/2025
