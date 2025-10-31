How We Start Will Be A Big Part Of It – Dan Sheehan

Ireland Captain Dan Sheehan says that Ireland’s start against New Zealand is important to build momentum for the game.

“How we start tomorrow will be big. Anytime we’ve gone well against New Zealand, we’ve had a good start. Apply the pressure rather than reacting to them. Be able to keep momentum when we have it and not overplay things.”

Sheehan was also asked about the idea that Ireland might be ‘undercooked’ coming into the match, “We’ve obviously had two different journeys as teams over the last few months and you can look at it both ways.

“Some are fresh, some are battle-hardened, whatever way you look at it. The reality is it doesn’t matter. Both teams are full of world-class players and professionals that are well able to rock up on a day and put out their best performance. I suppose we’ll see tomorrow, but I don’t think it’ll be a factor.”