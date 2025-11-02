There’s A Lot For Us To Digest In That Game – Farrell

Andy Farrell expressed his disappointment with Ireland’s loss to New Zealand at Solider Field and said there is plenty to digest as the squad head home for the first of three Quilter Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium starting next Saturday against Japan.

Speaking at the post-match press conference Farrell said, “Yeah, there’s a lot in that to digest for us, this autumn is pretty important so we need to learn quickly and dust ourselves down and step into next week.

“The swing there in the second half, with all the pressure we had we played some decent rugby and pressure rugby, but we couldn’t convert it into points. Before we know it, we turn around and the ball is in behind us, a penalty into the corner, it’s small margins, which is top-line rugby and backed up a few errors on the back of that and the game went away from us.”