Ireland Lose The Rematch In Chicago

Ireland lost the Rematch in Chicago as New Zealand produced a better second half performance to to come from behind to win 13-26.

The All Blacks scored three tries in the last twenty minutes of the game to pull ahead amd ultimately finish stronger.

Ireland made the best of a stop-start first half, which was marred by Tadhg Beirne’s 20-minute red card from an Irish point of view. Iain Henderson replaced the Munster man.

Andy Farrell’s men were able to break into a 10-point lead, thanks largely to Tadhg Furlong’s try on the quarter hour mark. Ardie Savea replied before the end of the first quarter.

Both sides struggled to get their lineout working with Ireland in particular failing to fire out of touch.

Ireand’s regular captain Caelan Doris made his return from a shoulder injury, coming on for James Ryan (HIA). The half ended and it 10-7 at the break.

A Jack Crowley penalty was Ireland’s only score in the second half. New Zealand added tries from Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi in a five minute period before Cam Roigard finished things off

Despite the disappointing finish, there were some positives as well as plenty to work on for Ireland to take forward into their three home matches. The return of Doris and a first cap for Paddy McCarthy were part of the positive return.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan spoke about their disappointment after the game, “I think we were very inaccurate in a lot of those areas around the lineout, scrum, breakdown, and we struggled to retain possession for lots of periods of that game.

“Even going in after the first half, we thought we weren’t at the point where we wanted to be. I know we were ahead, but I think we might have been lucky to be ahead at that point.

“A lot to work on going back to the Aviva next week. We’re going to have to take the learnings from that one. A bitter pill to swallow, especially in front of the amount of Irish support here.”