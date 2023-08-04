Match Page - Scoreboard
World Ranking
1
Ireland
14
Italy
Related news
5 hours ago
Preview
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v Italy
The road to France begins in earnest with Ireland's first run-out of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series, as Andy…
1 day ago
Live Matches
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v Italy Match Centre
Join us for live coverage of Ireland against Italy in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series with match updates, exclusive…
2 days ago
Watch
This Is A Test Match And We Expect To Be At Our Best – Farrell
Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell spoke today Ireland's opening game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Italy in…
