Highlights: Ireland Kick Off With Five Try Win

Ireland kicked off the Bank of Ireland Nations Series with a 33-17 win against Italy at Aviva Stadium on Saturday night. Player of the Match Caelan Doris scored two of Ireland’s five tries while props Dave Kilcoyne and Cian Healy and centre Stuart McCloskey also touched down.

Tom Stewart, Ciaran Frawly and Calvin Nash won their first caps and Head Coach Andy Farrell said he was delighted for them, “I’m delighted to get the win, it matters to us when we play at the Aviva, even more so because of the three lads (who were making their debuts, they can look back on their debut as a nice memory.”

Farrell described the performance as ‘clunky’, “We all know really that it was a bit clunky to say the least at times; some really good stuff in terms of possession and we weren’t able to convert that. That’s the story.”

The Ireland squad head to Portugal on Monday for a warm weather training camp and will be back in action against England on August 19th.

