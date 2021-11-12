Jump to main content

Autumn Test Match: Ireland v USA
2 hours ago
Preview

History will be made in Ballsbridge tonight as the RDS hosts its first ever women's rugby international match. Ciara Griffin…
22 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Women’s Captain’s Run At RDS

The Ireland Women's squad have finalised their preparations for Friday's historic first Test at the RDS (kick-off 7.15pm, live on…
#NothingLikeIt 1 day ago
News

Griffin Relishing Historic RDS Clash In Front Of Home Fans

While the disappointment of not reaching next year's Rugby World Cup remains raw, Ireland Women's captain Ciara Griffin is relishing…
#NothingLikeIt 2 days ago
News

Murphy Crowe Ready To ‘Hit The Ground Running’ In Autumn Tests

Despite the disappointment at falling short in their bid to reach next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, Amee-Leigh…
#NothingLikeIt 2 days ago
News

Ireland Team Named For Historic First Test At RDS

The Ireland Match Day 23 for Friday night's historic first Women's Test at the RDS (Kick-off 7.15pm, live on RTÉ…
