2 hours ago
Preview
Autumn Test Match: Ireland v USA
History will be made in Ballsbridge tonight as the RDS hosts its first ever women's rugby international match. Ciara Griffin…
1 day ago
News
Griffin Relishing Historic RDS Clash In Front Of Home Fans
While the disappointment of not reaching next year's Rugby World Cup remains raw, Ireland Women's captain Ciara Griffin is relishing…
2 days ago
News
Murphy Crowe Ready To ‘Hit The Ground Running’ In Autumn Tests
Despite the disappointment at falling short in their bid to reach next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, Amee-Leigh…
