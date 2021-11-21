Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
4
Ireland
8
Argentina
Related news
9 hours ago
Preview
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Argentina
A stirring Autumn Nations Series comes to a close at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon, as another high-octane clash is…
1 day ago
In Pics
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium
The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to their preparations for Sunday's Autumn Nations Series clash against Argentina at Aviva…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players