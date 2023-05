A dominant second half and an imperious performance from Player of the Match Caolan Dooley saw Terenure crowned Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Champions for 2023.

A raucos crowd of 8,642 roared on both teams but it was Terenure who survived the early Clontarf pressure to lead 10-18 at half time. The Lakelands club came out all guns firing in the second half and piled the pressure on the defending champions to seal a historic first title.