Women’s Pathway Coaches Appointed
The eight new Women’s Pathway staff were at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week as they prepare to take up their new roles.
Leinster: Matt Gill (Talent Coach) and Greg Hollins (Athletic Performance Coach)
Munster: Niamh Briggs (Talent Coach) and Lorna Barry (Athletic Performance Coach)
Ulster: Neil Alcorn (Talent Coach) and Paul Heasley (Athletic Performance Coach)
Connacht: Larissa Muldoon (Talent Coach) and Ann Caffrey (Athletic Performance Coach)
