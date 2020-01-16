Ringrose And Sheehan Help PwC Celebrate Its Support Of Irish Rugby

Ireland internationals Garry Ringrose and Laura Sheehan were in attendance at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday morning to help celebrate the announcement of PwC ‘s significant extension of its longstanding support for Irish Rugby for a further four years.

The new deal, which runs until December 2023, not only cements PwC’s support of the Ireland Men’s Under-20, Under-19 and Under-18 but now extends to key sponsorships of the Under-18 Women’s and Men’s Interprovincial Championships.

Additionally, Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, was delighted to announce PwC is now also the main sponsor of the National Training Squad programme (previously the Elite Player Development Pathway) to develop talented underage club and schools players, further underlining its commitment to nurturing talent, growing resilience and supporting ambition.

Ringrose, who was later included in Andy Farrell’s first Guinness Six Nations squad, and Sheehan, who was today named in Adam Griggs’ training panel for the Ireland Women’s trip to Wales this weekend, were on hand to mark the announcement alongside O’Rourke, IRFU President Nicholas Comyn and Greg Barrett, Chairman of the IRFU Rugby Committee.

Speaking at the partnership renewal, O’Rourke told IrishRugby.ie: “We’re delighted. I was involved with the first deal we did with the IRFU back in 2006. We’re now the second longest sponsor of Irish Rugby and it has been a really successful time for the Under-20s and it has great sponsorship for us too.

“It demonstrates our commitment to the IRFU. Rugby in Ireland is a fantastic product and we’re delighted to be associated with it. A lot of it is about the excellence the Under-20s, Under-19s and Under-18s bring to the game and a bit like our own people, we train them to be the best they can be and there’s a huge amount of symmetry between Irish Rugby and PwC.”