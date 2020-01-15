PwC Announces Four-Year Sponsorship Extension Deal With IRFU

As one of the longest running sponsors of the IRFU, PwC is delighted to announce a significant extension of its support for Irish rugby for a further four years until December 2023.

This deal is an all-encompassing partnership to advance the future of Irish rugby, with the renewal of key sponsorships of Men’s International Under-20s, Under-19s and Under-18s teams and, new under this contract, the Under-18s Women’s and Men’s Interprovincial Championships.

Moreover, PwC is now also the main sponsor of the National Training Squad programme (previously the Elite Player Development Pathway) to develop talented underage club and schools players.

This significant investment is built around nurturing talent, growing resilience and supporting ambition – vital qualities in the boardroom and on the field.

As an example of this partnership, PwC has worked with the IRFU to build and deliver a series of development workshops to help the underage players to be equipped with the digital and social skills needed for their professional careers, both within and outside of rugby.

Speaking at the announcement, Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, said: “Last year’s Six Nations Grand Slam win by Ireland Under-20s was a powerful testament to the skill, drive and hard work of remarkable young athletes – and PwC was delighted to be part of it.

“Now we look forward to nurturing and supporting the transformation of our next generation of elite players, both women and men. At PwC, we want to help them think beyond what they are to what they can be, and to help show them that for whatever this next chapter holds, the future is green.”

Speaking about the renewal of PwC’s support, Nicholas Comyn, IRFU President, said:

“The IRFU is delighted to be renewing our partnership with PwC. Their support for our underage representative sides, both on-pitch and in terms of their own personal development has been invaluable in helping us to develop well rounded players of the future.

“We are also delighted that this new contract marks the beginning of PwC’s sponsorship of the Under-18 Women’s Interprovincial Championships, a key component of the development pathway in women’s rugby. We look forward to continuing to build and grow the long-standing partnership in the years to come.”