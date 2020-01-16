26-Strong Squad Named For Women’s Training Camp In Wales

The Ireland Women’s Squad to travel to Cardiff this weekend for a training camp and match against their Welsh counterparts has been named.

Head Coach Adam Griggs has named a squad of 26, a combination of 11 backs and 15 forwards, to travel to Cardiff for a training weekend which will conclude with an uncapped game against Wales on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Women’s Six Nations 2020.

Speaking to IrishRugby.ie about the weekend, Griggs said,

“We have had two quality camps in January and the attitude and application from the players has been excellent. We have had to make some tough decisions reducing the squad to 26 for this weekend, but these are the sort of headaches that we, as a coaching group, want. This warm up fixture against Wales will provide the platform for us to fine-tune our game and test ourselves in areas we have been working on under match intensity heading into the Six Nations which is always of great value to the coaching group and players. We’ve a good mix of youth and experience with this selection and they will get the first opportunity of 2020 to represent our group and have the chance to stake their claim for the jersey before we start the tournament in Energia Park.”

The Ireland Women’s side will kick off their Women’ Six Nations against Scotland in Energia Park on Sunday, 2nd February at 1pm – buy one adult ticket and get one half price now.

Ireland Women’s Squad for Wales Training Camp

Backs:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)*

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Forwards:

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) (capt)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)*

*Uncapped at this Level

Warm-up Uncapped Match

Sunday 19th January 2020, Wales Women v Ireland Women – Vale Resort, Cardiff.

Women’s Six Nations Fixtures

Sun, 2nd Feb, Ireland Women v Scotland Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs – Buy Tickets

Sun, 9th Feb, Ireland Women v Wales Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs – Buy Tickets

Sun, 23rd Feb, England Women v Ireland Women, Castle Park, Doncaster, KO 12.45hrs

Sun, 8th Mar, Ireland Women v Italy Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs – Buy Tickets

Sun, 15th Mar, France Women v Ireland Women, Le Stadium, Lille, KO 15.35GMT/16.35 Local Time