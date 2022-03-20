Railway Prove Too Strong For UL Bohs In Cup Final

The trophy cabinet at Park Avenue will house the Energia All-Ireland League and Cup silverware after Railway Union’s impressive 51-12 win over UL Bohemians.

The Cup final at Templeville Road was dominated by Railway who racked up nine tries, including a hat-trick from captain Niamh Byrne.

2019 champions UL had second half scores from Aoife Corey and replacement Eilis Cahill, but there was no denying the Sandymount side a famous All-Ireland double.

Click here for the match report and full video replay. The best photos from the day are below: