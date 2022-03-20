Shiels-Inspired Blackrock Beat Cooke In Pulsating Plate Decider

Blackrock College twice came from behind during the first half as they got the better of Cooke in an exciting Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate final.

Tries from Katie Hetherington and Naomi McCord raised Cooke’s hopes of finishing the domestic season with a national trophy.

However, Blackrock, who lost the league decider last month, bounced back to take a 24-12 victory with experienced centre Jackie Shiels scoring 14 points.

