With Aoife Doyle, Aoife McDermott and Amanda McQuade making brilliant breaks, Railway Union ran out impressive 43-8 winners over Old Belvedere on Saturday evening .

A well-finished Manon Nairac try, three minutes into the second half, had Belvedere just nine points down, but Railway showed their class to reach the mid-season split as table toppers.

Check out some of the best photos from the Dublin derby at Ollie Campbell Park: