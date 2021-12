Five tries inside the opening 28 minutes laid the foundations for Leinster’s 45-20 Heineken Champions Cup bonus point win over Bath .

A 25,403-strong crowd watched the province’s traditional festive runout at the Aviva Stadium, with scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park helping himself to a brace of tries.

Leo Cullen’s men are gearing up for a much stiffer test away to Montpellier this Friday night.