Railway Rack Up Big Score As Mid-Season Split Nears

Railway Union ran in 12 tries, including a brace for returning forward Lindsay Peat, to finish as comprehensive 72-0 winners over Galwegians .

The impressive victory at Park Avenue keeps the Niamh Byrne-led Railway side at the top of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League, with just one round of the regular season remaining.

After next week, the top four clubs will play a round robin series, beginning in mid-January, and semi-finals and a final to decide this season’s Women’s AIL champions.

The teams placed from fifth to tenth will contest their own round robin series, followed by play-offs for a one-off Conference trophy.