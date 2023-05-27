Mighty Munster Crowned Champions

The South African side went ahead just five minutes, but Munster hit back with a try from Diarmuid Barron and followed it up with another from Calvin Nash, set up by a Jack Crowley cross-field kick.

Trailing 12-7 at half-time, the Stormers nipped ahead in the 49th minute as Munster lost full-back Mike Haley to the sin bin.

This rip-roaring contest was right in the balance, and then came the magic moment in the 75th minute when Munster scored out wide through player-of-the-match John Hodnett.

Crowley added the extras with a terrific kick from out wide, and despite being yellow carded two minutes later his team-mates saw out the late pressure to lift the province’s first major trophy since 2011.