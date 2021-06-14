Lions Assemble As Kelleher To Train With Squad In Jersey

Leinster and Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher will train with the British and Irish Lions squad at their base in Jersey this week.

Twenty-six players have assembled in the channel island to begin preparations for the Lions 1888 Cup game versus Japan on Saturday, 26 June, (KO 3pm).

Kelleher will train with the squad this week, but has not been formally added to the 37-man touring squad.

“I’m delighted to welcome Rónan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend,” said Warren Gatland.

There was a big welcome for the squad followed by PCR testing. Check out the gallery.