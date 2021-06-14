Eleven Uncapped Players Named In Ireland Squad

Andy Farrell has included 11 uncapped players in the squad for the Vodafone Summer Series matches against Japan and USA in July.

Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney (Ulster), Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Paul Boyle (Connacht), Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony (Leinster), Gavin Coombes, Fineen Wycherley (Munster).

A number of the players have trained with the Ireland squad previously but with the Lions in action and some senior players rested there’s every opportunity to win that coveted first cap.