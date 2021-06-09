Ireland Men’s Sevens Gear Up For Monaco

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad returned to work at the IRFU High Performance Centre yesterday to fine-tune preparations for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage following their hit-out against Great Britain last weekend.

Anthony Eddy‘s side continued their return to international action during the HPC International 7s as they squared off against Team GB in Dublin, and now all attention turns to Monaco and one final shot at qualification for this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ireland were back on the training paddock at the IRFU HPC on Tuesday as they finalise their prep for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage, which takes place at Stade Louis II from 19-20 June.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from the session below.