Ireland Squad Training At Carton House

With just three days until the 2021 Guinness Six Nations resumes, the Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to preparations for Saturday’s Round 3 showdown against Italy in Rome (Kick-off 2.15pm) on Wednesday morning.

Andy Farrell‘s squad enjoyed an intense hit-out at their Carton House base earlier today, with the Ireland Head Coach set to announce his Match Day 23 for Rome on Thursday afternoon.

Take a look at some of the best action shots from the session below.