Ireland Step Up Women’s Six Nations Preparations

With just eight weeks until the re-scheduled Women’s Six Nations gets underway, the Ireland squad stepped up preparations for the Championship with another two-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre last weekend.

Adam Griggs‘ squad have built up a strong body of work on the training paddock and in the gym in recent months as they tune up for the 2021 season, including the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

Ireland have been drawn in Group B for a new and condensed Women’s Six Nations format, with Griggs’ side due to face Wales in their opening Championship game on the weekend of 10/11th April before hosting France the following weekend, 17/18th April.

Check out some of the best action shots from Sunday’s squad training session below.