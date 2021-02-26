Ireland Captain’s Run In Rome

The Ireland squad completed their Captain’s Run at Stadio Olimpico in Rome this morning as Andy Farrell ‘s men finalised preparations for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against Italy (Kick-off 2.15pm Irish time).

In glorious Spring sunshine, the squad were put through their paces ahead of the Round 3 clash, with Head Coach Farrell making seven changes to his starting XV for the game. Uncapped duo Ryan Baird and Craig Casey have been included on the bench.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from the Ireland Captain’s Run below.