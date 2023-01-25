Jump to main content

Ireland Squad Begin Guinness Six Nations Prep In Dublin

25th January 2023 17:27

By Editor

After assembling in Dublin on Tuesday, the Ireland squad stepped up their preparations for the Guinness Six Nations today with their first full day of training at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Andy Farrell‘s squad came together yesterday ahead of the 2023 Championship and will travel to Portugal on Thursday for a warm-weather training camp in advance of the opening game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 4 February.

Check out the best training images from today’s session.