Ireland Squad Begin Guinness Six Nations Prep In Dublin

After assembling in Dublin on Tuesday, the Ireland squad stepped up their preparations for the Guinness Six Nations today with their first full day of training at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Andy Farrell‘s squad came together yesterday ahead of the 2023 Championship and will travel to Portugal on Thursday for a warm-weather training camp in advance of the opening game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 4 February.

