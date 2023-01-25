Combined Provinces XV Kit Launched Ahead Of Celtic Challenge

As the countdown to the inaugural Celtic Challenge tournament continues, the IRFU today revealed the new match kit the Combined Provinces XV, sponsored by Vodafone, will wear across the four-game series.

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Greg McWilliams this week announced a 43-player Combined Provinces XV squad, co-captained by Leinster’s Hannah O’Connor and Munster’s Enya Breen.

The team’s opening game of the campaign takes place on Sunday 29th January, as the Combined Provinces XV go head-to-head with the WRU Development XV at Cardiff Arms Park (Kick-off 11am).

Maeve Óg O’Leary and Clara Barrett were in attendance at the IRFU High Performance Centre today to help launch the new Canterbury playing kit. Check out the best images below.

The Combined Provinces XV team to face WRU Development XV will be named on Friday.