Ireland Squad Assemble At IRFU High Performance Centre

The Ireland squad assembled at their training base at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Tuesday morning, as preparations get underway for the Guinness Six Nations .

With just 11 days to go until the Championship opener against Wales in Cardiff, Andy Farrell‘s men got straight to work in Dublin earlier. They’ll spend two days together at the IRFU High Performance Centre before travelling to Portugal on Thursday for a warm-weather training camp.

Check out all the pictures from the first day in camp below.