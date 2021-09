Munster secured their first Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial title since 2017 after coming from behind to beat arch rivals Leinster in a riveting final.

Chloe Pearse’s second try of the night, and a 77th-minute clincher from replacement Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, saw Matt Brown’s side emerge triumphant – 19-7.

Check out our match photo gallery from the Championship finale at Energia Park: