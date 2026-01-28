Ireland Men Build Towards Six Nations Opener Against France

Thursday week’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations opener against France is drawing ever closer as the Ireland Men’s squad make the most of their training camp at the Campus facility in Quinta do Lago.

Andy Farrell’s men have unfortunately lost Hugo Keenan to a fractured thumb, adding to injuries picked up last weekend by Tom Ahern (neck) and Jack Boyle (Achilles tendon), while Bundee Aki did not travel to Portugal due to disciplinary reasons.

Jude Postlethwaite has been called up alongside his Ulster team-mate, Cormac Izuchukwu, and Connacht prop Billy Bohan.

The 20-year-old Bohan told Irish Rugby TV: “It’s been very exciting. Got all the kit, lots of stuff. Came here to Portugal then on Monday, just learning the plays, getting up to speed. First training session yesterday, so it was good to kick it on the field.

“It’s been a small bit surreal, obviously making my (Connacht) debut in December to being in Ireland camp now. It’s gone very quick, but everyone’s helped me out, so it’s going well so far.”

Photos From Tuesday’s Gym Session

