Ireland Men Get To Work With Gym Session At Portugal Camp

The Ireland Men’s squad kicked off their training camp with an early morning gym session today, settling back into the familiar surroundings of the Campus facility in Quinta do Lago.

Andy Farrell has brought his squad for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations to Portugal for their traditional warm-weather training camp ahead of the start of the tournament next week.

Getting his first taste of the Ireland senior environment is uncapped Munster lock Edwin Edogbo, who told Irish Rugby TV: “When I got the email, it was a surreal feeling. It meant the world to me and my family to be selected in the Six Nations squad. An amazing feeling.

“Being around the building (the IRFU High Performance Centre), being around the lads, around the gym, meeting all the coaches and staff, all that – it’s a nice feeling.”

Photos From Tuesday’s Pitch Session

Six Nations Fantasy Rugby is back and bigger than ever with some amazing prizes to be won and an Irish Rugby Supporters league for you to join. Click here to sign up today!