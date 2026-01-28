IRFU Statement

The IRFU can confirm that Bundee Aki has not travelled with the Men’s senior squad to Portugal for disciplinary reasons.

The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby.

The IRFU are investigating the matter further internally and no additional comment will be made at this time.

Aki has been replaced in the squad by Ulster’s uncapped centre Jude Postlethwaite.

Meanwhile, Hugo Keenan will return to Ireland tomorrow after sustaining a fractured thumb in training on Tuesday afternoon in Portugal.