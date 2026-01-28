Keenan Picks Up Thumb Injury

Hugo Keenan will return to Ireland after sustaining a fractured thumb in training at the squad’s training camp in Portugal on Tuesday.

There have been a number of changes to the squad since it was announced last week with Jude Postlthwaite called up alongside his Ulster team mate Cormac Izuchukwu and Connacht’s Billy Bohan.

Speaking at the tournament launch in Edinburgh earlies this week Farrell said, “We realise there’s always going to be differences every single year, in regards to people retiring, loss of form, injuries, etc. Sometimes an injury toll is 100% to be expected, but sometimes it’s larger than what it normally is.

“So therefore, the dynamics of your group do change a little bit, but all those experiences will stand to you hopefully in the here and now. Those experiences have to stand to you. That’s all that we can control.”