Ireland Squad Update As Players Assemble For Training

The Ireland squad assembled in the IRFU High Performance Centre on Sunday as preparations begin for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

There are several enforced changes to the travelling party ahead of the pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.

Jack Boyle sustained a leg injury during Leinster’s victory over Connacht and Connacht’s uncapped prop Billy Bohan will join the training camp in Portugal. Bohan, who is in the Connach Academy, featured for the Ireland Men’s U-20s in last season’s U20 Six Nations and Junior World Championship.

Tom Ahern is replaced by Cormac Izuchukwu, while Robert Baloucoune will continue to be assessed over the coming days after being withdrawn at half-time in Ulster’s defeat away to Scarlets.

Ireland will kick off the opening round of the Six Nations away to France on Thursday, 5 February (Kick-off 8.10pm Irish time).