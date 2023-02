The Ireland squad completed their preparations for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against France with a light run through during this morning’s Captain’s Run at Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell‘s side take on France in Saturday’s much-anticipated Round 2 clash at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Check out the best action images from Friday’s session below.